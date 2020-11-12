Sheikh Bukairat warns of Israeli attempts to control Aqsa Mosque

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/quds.jpg 320 480 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-11-12 19:39:382020-11-12 19:39:38Sheikh Bukairat warns of Israeli attempts to control Aqsa Mosque
SHAFAQNA-Hawzah News Agency: Deputy head of Islamic Awqaf Administration in Al-Quds has warned that the Israeli suppressive measures against Muslim worshipers and Islamic Awqaf employees are aimed at undermining the Muslim presence at the Aqsa Mosque as a prelude to controlling its affairs.
In press remarks, Sheikh Bukairat, accused the Israeli occupation regime of pursuing a dangerous policy of persecution, detention and banishment against Jerusalemite citizens who frequent the Mosque, and Awqaf employees and officials who are responsible for the Islamic holy site.
“The occupation wants to dry up the Palestinian presence at the Aqsa Mosque, destabilize its Awqaf management and change its reality,” he said.
