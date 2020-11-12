Telephone conversation between Iraqi PM and Bahraini Crown Prince

SHAFAQNA- The Prime Minister of Iraq and the Crown Prince of Bahrain discussed relations between the two countries in a telephone conversation.

The office of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi issued a statement this evening (Thursday) announcing that he had contacted Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the new Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain.

According to the statement, the Iraqi Prime Minister, in a telephone conversation with the new Prime Minister of Bahrain, offered his condolences for the death of “Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa”, the former Prime Minister of the country after holding office for more than half a century.

Al-Kazemi also stressed the depth of relations between the two countries and the Iraqi government’s desire to strengthen ways of cooperating with Bahrain and developing it in various fields.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and Translated By Shafaqna English