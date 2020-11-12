Date :Thursday, November 12th, 2020 | Time : 21:16 |ID: 181315 | Print

Saudi Ambassador to Iraq: We implement huge projects in Iraq soon

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Iraq has announced the imminent implementation of the country’s major projects in Iraq.

“There are huge projects that will be implemented in the next phase in Iraq,” Abdul Aziz Al-Shammari said today (Thursday), referring to this issue.

Referring to the reopening of the Arar border crossing between Saudi Arabia and Iraq, he said: “The opening of this crossing is a good thing and the real beginning of good trade relations between the two countries.”

Al-Shammari added: “This passage will be a lever for the economy and a gateway for communication between the people of the two countries, and will facilitate the entry of Saudi goods into Iraq and vice versa.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

