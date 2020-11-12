Date :Thursday, November 12th, 2020 | Time : 21:28 |ID: 181318 | Print

Video: Peace treaty of Imam Hasan (A.S) with Muawiyah

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- After the demise of Imam Ali (A.S), Imam Hasan (A.S) signed a peace treaty with Muawiyah in 26th of Rabi-ul-Awwal 41/661.

 

You might also like
Video: A brief overview about Imam Hassan (A.S)
MUHARRAM SERIES – Why Imam Hussain rose a Resistance against Yazid
Shia Islam: Imam Ḥasan/ 23
Photos: Commemorating auspicious birth of Imam Hassan (A.S) at Alavi Holy Shrine
Differences between Imam Hassan’s (A.S) peace and Imam Hussain’s (A.S) uprising
Supreme Religious Authority to fathers: The easier or more difficult matters become in world of technology, the…
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *