Video: Peace treaty of Imam Hasan (A.S) with Muawiyah
SHAFAQNA- After the demise of Imam Ali (A.S), Imam Hasan (A.S) signed a peace treaty with Muawiyah in 26th of Rabi-ul-Awwal 41/661.
