Israeli forces arrested director of Al-Aqsa Mosque Manuscript Center

SHAFAQNA- The Israeli forces last night raided the house of “Radwan Amr”, the director of al-Aqsa Mosque’s Manuscripts Center, arrested him and searched his house.

The occupying forces also confiscated his computer and mobile phones and took Amr to one of the detention centers for interrogation, where he was completely cut off from communication.

The reason for the arrest of the director of the Al-Aqsa Mosque’s Manuscript Center by the Israelis has not been determined yet, but sources in the Quds Endowment Office suggest that his arrest was made in pursuit of the city’s Islamic endowment staff, who were deported from Al-Aqsa Mosque to evacuate it from religious and administrative authorities.

In recent months, Palestinians have warned of the seriousness of the situation at Al-Aqsa Mosque and its danger, especially after its closure due to the Corona epidemic.

Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, the preacher of Al-Aqsa Mosque, had previously said that the occupying police entered the administrative area of ​​Al-Aqsa Mosque and the guards prevented them from doing their job, arresting and deporting them in order to invalidate the powers given to them by the Islamic Endowment Administration.

