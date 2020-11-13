A series of Iran-Russia online lectures to be held

SHAFAQNA- The first session of the Iran-Russia online series of lectures will be held virtually by the National and International Scientific Interactions Department of the Institute of Islamic Culture and Thought and the Russian Foundation for Islamic Studies.

Hojjatoleslam Dr. Mohammad Javad Roodgar will be the speaker of this online meeting.

The first session of the series of Iran-Russia online lectures on the subject of familiarity with Islamic mysticism will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 16:30 Tehran time (16 Moscow time).

The lecture is online and in both Persian and Russian. After registration, information and the way to participate in the event will be notified via email.

It should be noted that the virtual meetings page has been activated to guide you who are interested in attending the virtual meetings of the Institute of Islamic Culture and Thought.

