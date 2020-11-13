Shrine of Maqam Kaff al-‘Abbas (A.S) replaces+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- The new shrine of Kaff al-‘Abbas (A.S) was built by the efforts of Astan Quds Abbasi and will soon replace the previous one.

Kaff al-‘Abbas (A.S) or Maqam Kaff al-‘Abbas (A.S) in Karbala is the place where the hands of Hazrat Abbas (A.S) separated from his blessed body on the day of Ashura and fell to the ground.

The left hand of the Hazrat Abbas (A.S) is in the northeastern part of the shrine and his right hand is in a bazaar in Karbala, where many pilgrims pay their respects after the pilgrimage of Imam Hussain (A.S) and Hazrat Abbas (A.S).

Astan Quds Abbasi, due to the importance of Maqām Kaff al-ʿAbbās (A.S), has built a new shrine for the left hand of Hazrat Abbas (A.S) and according to the custodians of Ataba Abbasiyah, this shrine will soon replace the previous shrine.

The new shrine is octagonal with a length of 154 cm, on which a part of Surah Al-Mutaffifin is written. Also, the top of this shrine is 6 cm high with a decorative ribbon and in the middle of each part there is a decorative flower with 16 petals.



This news is originally published by Shia News Persian and translated by Shafaqna English