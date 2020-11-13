What is hidden Shirk according to the Prophet of Islam (PBUH)?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: Shirk (polytheism) is more hidden than the foot sound of the ants on the smooth stone in the dark night; and the lowest level of Shirk is to like the oppression (cruelty) of the oppressor, and be an adversary of the justice of a just person [1]. In another Hadith (narration), the holy Prophet (PBUH) said: The most dangerous thing that I fear for you is the minor Shirk. The companions asked: what is the minor Shirk? The holy Prophet (PBUH) replied: Hypocrisy; on the Day of Judgment when people are resurrected before God with their deeds (actions), God will tell the hypocrites: Go to those who you behaved hypocritically for their sakes and see if they can reward you [2]?

