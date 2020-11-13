Why decency is so important in Islam?

SHAFAQNA – Indecent person not only is unable to develop religious feelings, will also lose the feeling of dignity and nobility. The one, who is dominated by lusts, other spiritual attractions such as religious, ethical, scientific and artistic have less effect on such a person. In the language of the religion, this subject has been described in this way that, when the hearts are filled with animosity and darkness, the light of the belief does not enter in these hearts, as mentioned in Ayah 6 of Surah Al-Munafiqun: “Truly Allah (SWT) guides not rebellious transgressors.” Anyway, to sink in animal lusts is the factor for the religious elevation inside the human being to get weak and probably hateful [1].

