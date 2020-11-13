Karbala: Completion of works related to Saqi courtyard project

SHAFAQNA-Al Kafeel: The Department of Maintenance and Engineering Construction at the al-Abbas’s (P) Holy Shrine announced the completion of all the work related to the Saqi courtyard overlooking the Qibla gate of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him), with an area of ​​more than 850 Square meters.

The head of the construction works division in the aforementioned department, Engineer Muhammad Mustafa al-Tawil, explained to the al-Kafeel network, saying: “The Saqi courtyard is one of the additional spaces for the visitors to perform their worship rituals, especially during the special Ziyarat seasons, where millions of visitors come to Karbala. The works will continue to add more spaces in the service of the visitor, within the spaces surrounding the Holy Shrine, by rearranging and rehabilitating them to meet the visitors’ needs.”

He added: “The Saqi courtyard was complementary to the Al-Joud courtyard, which area reached (1000) square meters. And thus, we will contribute to reducing the momentum occurring during the major Ziyarats, especially at the Qibla gate because most of the visitors and mourning processions use it to enter the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him).”

Al-Tawil explained: “The works were in stages in terms of preparing the infrastructure, consisting of wiring electricity, sewage water, water pipes for fans, water sources, etc., leading to preparing the floor and cladding it with Muqarnas tiles and kerbstones for street paving, in addition to fixing a fence to isolate this area from the adjacent market. The rehabilitation work included also cladding the sidewalk up to the “left hand” shrine.

It is noteworthy that these works are carried out in order to contribute to absorbing the human momentum occurring in this space and increasing the capacity of the number of visitors – especially on the days of the major Ziyarats in which millions of visitors flock to Karbala-.