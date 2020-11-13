Photos: Unveiling of the sanctuary’s grid of Safi Safa

SHAFAQNA-Al Kafeel: The Sanctuary’s grid of Atheeb al-Yamani, known as Safi Safa – may God be pleased with him – was inaugurated in Najaf Governorate this afternoon, Friday (12 Rabi al-Awal 1442 AH) corresponding to (October 30, 2020).



This grid was made by the technical and engineering staffs of the department of manufacturing the grids and doors of the holy shrines, which is affiliated with the al-Abbas’s (p) holy shrine.

The secretary of the Safi al-Safa sanctuary; Haj Abd al-Hasan Shannoun stated to the al-Kafeel Network, saying: “We sincerely thank the al-Abbas’s holy shrine for manufacturing this grid, which was accomplished with sincerity and accuracy by Iraqi craftsmen whom we are proud of.”

Indicating: “This grid is another symbol of Iraqi industry, which previously produced rare architectural masterpieces.”

For his part, the Assistant Secretary-General of the al-Abbas’s (P) Holy shrine, Mr Ali Al-Saffar, stated: “This grid is not the first work of our staffs after the shrine’s grid of the Master Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him), but our staffs have also manufactured the grids of the shrines of Sheikh al-Mofid and of Khawaja Tousi, al-Qasem son of Imam Musa al-Kadhem (peace be upon both of them) and of Maqam of Imam al-Mahdi (may Allah hasten his holy reappearance), as well as the maintenance and gilding the shrine’s grid of Imam al-Kadhem and Imam al-Jawad (peace be upon both of them). The work is underway on another grid of the mentioned Maqam, and for the Maqam of the left hand of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him), in addition to manufacturing a grid for the shrine of Lady Zaynab (peace be upon her) “.