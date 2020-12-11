Photos: Manufacturing shrine’s grid of the left hand of al-Abbas (A.S)

SHAFAQNA- Al Kafeel: The head of the department of manufacturing the holy shrines’ grids and doors of the al-Abbas’s (p) holy shrine, Mr. Nazem al-Ghurabi, explained to the al-Kafeel network, saying: “After the direction of the General Secretariat of the al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine, our staff began the implementation and manufacture of a new grid for the shrine of the left hand of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him), after approval of its special designs, and its inscriptions and decorations inspired from the holy shrine’s grid.”

He added, “The grid will be octagonal, and it is the first grid to be manufactured with this design, with a diameter of (3 meters) and a height of (2.85 meters), including its upper part…”

At the end of his speech, Al-Ghurabi asserted: “The works on this grid are continuing in line with its technical specifications. And all its works are like all other achievements of the staff of the department, starting from design through implementation, manufacturing and formation, and ending with installation.”