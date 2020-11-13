Photos: Mirza Jafar School in holy shrine of Imam Ridha (A.S)

Date :Friday, November 13th, 2020 | Time : 15:55 |ID: 181447 | Print

SHAFAQNA- Globe Razavi: Mirza Jafar School was built in 1059 AH by two brothers named “Mirza Mohammad Taher known as Wazir Khan” and “Mirza Mohammad Jafar” known as Sarvqad. In terms of location, it is located in the northern part of the Enqelab Courtyard and is now part of Razavi University of Islamic Sciences, Mashhad, Iran.

