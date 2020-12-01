Following Holy Quran & Ahl al-Bayt (A.S): How to live an Islamic lifestyle (Part 3)

SHAFAQNA | by Mohamed Alnajjar: Firstly, to become that upright individual as the holy Quran mentions,

فَأَقِمْ وَجْهَكَ لِلدِّينِ حَنِيفًا

So direct your face toward the religion, inclining to truth [1]

requires one to apply a specific and precise lifestyle to reach Allah (SWT).

In these set of articles we seek to focus on how to apply that pure lifestyle that the holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) set as an example for all of humanity to follow as the holy Quran states:

وَإِنَّكَ لَعَلَىٰ خُلُقٍ عَظِيمٍ

And indeed, you are of a great moral character [2]

Secondly, the holy prophet through his perfect knowledge and guidance directed us to follow the Thaqalyn which includes the holy book of Quran and his holy progeny mentioned in the last sermon of his last pilgrimage when he held the hand of Imam Ali (A.S) in Ghadir khum.

حدثنا إبراهيم بن مرزوق قال : حدثنا أبو عامر العقدي قال : حدثنا كثير بن زيد، عن محمد بن عمر بن علي ، عن أبيه ، عن علي ، أن النبي صلى الله عليه وسلم حضر الشجرة بخم فخرج آخذا بيد علي فقال :يا أيها الناس، ألستم تشهدون أن الله عز وجل ربكم؟ قالوا: بلى، قال: ألستم تشهدون أن الله ورسوله أولى بكم من أنفسكم، وأن الله عز وجل ورسوله مولياكم؟ قالوا: بلى، قال: فمن كنت مولاه فإن هذا مولاه، أو قال: فإن عليا مولاه – شك ابن مرزوق – إني قد تركت فيكم ما إن أخذتم به لن تضلوا :كتاب الله سببه بأيديكم، وأهل بيتي.

Ibrahim ibn Marzuq – Abu Amir al-Aqadi – Kathir ibn Zayd – Muhammad ibn Umar ibn Ali – his father – Ali:

Verily, the Prophet, peace be upon him, came to a tree at (Ghadir) Khumm. Then he came out, holding the hand of Ali, and saying:

“O mankind! Do you not testify that Allah the Almighty is your Lord?”

They said, “Yes, we do.” He said,

“Do you not testify that Allah and His Messenger are more entitled to you than yourselves and that Allah the Almighty and His Messenger are your Mawla?”

They said, “Yes, we do”. He said,

“So, whosoever Allah and His Messenger are his Mawla, verily this one – or Ali – is his mawla. I have left behind over you that which if you hold fast to it you will never go astray: the Book of Allah – one end of which is in your hands – and my Ahl al-Bayt.”[3]

Thirdly, In conclusion, to become an upright human being, meaning to become up to par with the quality of the human that Allah (SWT) intended for us to become, we need to live our life in the way that Allah (SWT) intended for us to live. Now, the next question that comes to mind is; how do we know according to which role models introduced by the holy Quran and the holy progeny to follow? This answer must come from the research that I and you must do to find the correct match. Meaning that we must first reach a definite understanding of Islamic beliefs (AQAED). Thereafter, search for an Islamic Jurist. Therefore in my opinion I think that if one wants to improve his life and live a pure Islamic lifestyle he must find that pure, knowledgeable, upright, whose manners are perfect and chose him as a role model to follow as a leader. It can only be this way that if we chose the right leader then by default we will become the best followers. I think that if we are able to become the best followers, then this procedure will also enable us to become companion of his pure Awaited ones; Imam Mahdi (A.J) and his assistant Prophet Jesus (PBUH).

[1] Ar-Rum 30:30

[2] Al-Qalam 68:04

[3] Abu Ja’far Ahmad b. Muhammad b. Salamah b. ‘Abd al-Malik b. Salmah al-Azdi al-Hajari al-Misri al-Tahawi, Sharh Mushkil al-Athar (Muasassat al-Risalah; 1st edition, 1415 H) [annotator: Shu’ayb al-Arnaut], vol. 5, p. 13, # 1760