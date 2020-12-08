First step to ending human problems is to begin with changing ourselves: How to live an Islamic lifestyle (Part 4)

SHAFAQNA | by Mohamed Alnajjar : One of the tools that a believer must have with him at all times is the sense of caring for others and feeling their pain. It is this quality that made our dear prophet Muhammad (PBUH) stand out from the crowd and attracted the world with this quality and trait. This sense of caring was practiced by the holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) at all times. Before and during his proclamation of his prophet hood and final message to mankind he would sit and associate with the humble and poor and would see no difference between all of humanity only in piety. According to the holy Quran it is mentioned:

إِنَّ أَكْرَمَكُمْ عِندَ اللَّـهِ أَتْقَاكُمْ

Indeed, the most noble of you in the sight of Allah (SWT) is the most righteous of you[1]

Hence, when it comes to applying the teachings of the last and divine messenger to mankind we must apply it to our best abilities into our daily lives. We must look to how is it that the best and last divine prophet applied his social skills and with which type of social society and how he was able to raise those communities and make firm believers as well as contributors to society in which they benefited at the highest levels.

Indeed, the influence of our dear prophet (PBUH) is no secret to scholars and intellects worldwide. The holy prophet (PBUH) was sent as a mercy to mankind and this was confirmed through his divine character and personality. Moreover, when we want to come and serve the same path, we must also follow the example of the perfect divine predecessors who were able to achieve triumphs of success in these divine fields of service. Indeed our holy prophet was the ultimate example of leadership on the individual, family, and social level.

Therefore, if we want to excel on an individual, family, and social level we must follow the proven successes of the previous prophets, Imams, and Jurists who are the experts in personal and social matters. We need to seek for those current jurists who have a proven record in helping the orphans and oppressed around the world, and support them with whatever we are able to contribute with material or verbal support. It is in these hard times that we face many obstacles and challenges. However, we should not only look to our hardships and obstacles, we must also think of others.

Unfortunately, on a daily basis we see that alongside this Covid-19 pandemic, we also witness the statistics in regards to the illegitimate wars being waged against innocent people such as the people in Yemen, or the after effects of the previous wars or terrorist attacks in Iraq, and Syria that have left their scars and still suffering at alarming poverty rates.

Imam Ali (A.S.):

إِمَّا أَخٌ لَكَ فِي الدِّينِ، وَإمّا نَظِيرٌ لَكَ فِي الْخَلْقِ

They are of two kinds, either your brother in religion or one like you in creation [2]

In conclusion we need to support those current charity organizations in their established countries or create new charity organizations that can facilitate the needs on a global level. We should work day and night and think of the needy, orphans and poverty stricken and end hunger and poverty worldwide. Everyone deserves an equal opportunity to the basic necessities of life and it is only that if we work on this quality of caring within us we are able to solve this problem on a global level. Therefore, the first step to ending human problems such as hunger in this world is to begin with changing ourselves. As the holy Quran confirms:

ذَٰلِكَ بِأَنَّ اللَّـهَ لَمْ يَكُ مُغَيِّرًا نِّعْمَةً أَنْعَمَهَا عَلَىٰ قَوْمٍ حَتَّىٰ يُغَيِّرُوا مَا بِأَنفُسِهِمْ

That is because Allah would not change a favor which He had bestowed upon a people until they change what is within themselves [3]

[1] Al-Hujurat 49:13

[2] https://www.al-islam.org/nahjul-balagha-part-2-letters-and-sayings/letter-53-order-malik Al-ashtar

[3] Al-Anfal 8:53