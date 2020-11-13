British peer calls on world leaders to shun Saudi G20 summit

SHAFAQNA-A member of the United Kingdom’s House of Lords called on the world leaders to shun the G20 meeting hosted by Saudi Arabia over jailed women’s rights activists .

“I want all of us to call upon those who will be participating in the G20 meeting to say we will only participate in this meeting being hosted by the crown prince of Saudi Arabia if you release these women,” Baroness Helena Kennedy, a prominent Scottish barrister, said in a video statement released on Wednesday.