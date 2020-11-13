https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/saudi-1.jpg 527 747 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-11-13 17:58:422020-11-13 18:46:23British peer calls on world leaders to shun Saudi G20 summit
British peer calls on world leaders to shun Saudi G20 summit
SHAFAQNA-A member of the United Kingdom’s House of Lords called on the world leaders to shun the G20 meeting hosted by Saudi Arabia over jailed women’s rights activists .
“I want all of us to call upon those who will be participating in the G20 meeting to say we will only participate in this meeting being hosted by the crown prince of Saudi Arabia if you release these women,” Baroness Helena Kennedy, a prominent Scottish barrister, said in a video statement released on Wednesday.
This year’s G20 summit starting on November 21, set to take place virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic. One of the themes of the G20 summit is women’s empowerment, AlJazeera reported.
