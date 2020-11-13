Date :Friday, November 13th, 2020 | Time : 17:58 |ID: 181476 | Print

British peer calls on world leaders to shun Saudi G20 summit

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-A member of the United Kingdom’s House of Lords called on the world leaders to shun the G20 meeting hosted by Saudi Arabia over jailed women’s rights activists .

“I want all of us to call upon those who will be participating in the G20 meeting to say we will only participate in this meeting being hosted by the crown prince of Saudi Arabia if you release these women,” Baroness Helena Kennedy, a prominent Scottish barrister, said in a video statement released on Wednesday.

This year’s G20 summit starting on November 21, set to take place virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic. One of the themes of the G20 summit is women’s empowerment, AlJazeera reported.

You might also like
Saudi Education Reform: Bin Salman’s Risky Option
Yemeni forces shoot down Saudi spy plane in Hajjah
Red Cross: Over 80 percent of Yemenis Need Assistance to Survive
It Takes 581 Years to Get All the World’s Muslims to Hajj
Burlington Mosque Uses Messages of Love to Fight Vandalism
Abuse of Muslims is now mainstream
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *