Five Iranian coronavirus vaccines included in WHO’s list

In a tweet on Fri., Kianush Jahanpur wrote, “So far, five Iranian vaccines have been included in World Health Organization’s list of candidates of COVID-19 vaccine.”

Islamic Republic of Iran has taken giant strides since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in December 2020 in order to contain the disease and provision of vaccine for it, Jahanpur added.

Deputy Ministry of Health and Medical Education for Technology and Research Affairs Dr. Reza Malekzadeh announced that Islamic Republic of Iran has gained salient achievements and considerable success in the discovery and production of COVID-19 vaccine.