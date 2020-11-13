Five Iranian coronavirus vaccines included in WHO’s list
SHAFAQNA- Mehr News Agency: Five Iranian vaccines were included in the list of candidates of coronavirus vaccine of World Health Organization (WHO), according to Spokesman of Iran Food and Drug Administration (IFDA).
In a tweet on Fri., Kianush Jahanpur wrote, “So far, five Iranian vaccines have been included in World Health Organization’s list of candidates of COVID-19 vaccine.”
Islamic Republic of Iran has taken giant strides since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in December 2020 in order to contain the disease and provision of vaccine for it, Jahanpur added.
Deputy Ministry of Health and Medical Education for Technology and Research Affairs Dr. Reza Malekzadeh announced that Islamic Republic of Iran has gained salient achievements and considerable success in the discovery and production of COVID-19 vaccine.
