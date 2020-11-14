https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/fatwa.jpg 300 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2020-11-14 10:08:402020-11-14 10:08:40Is the urine of suckling child unclean? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
Is the urine of suckling child unclean? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about suckling child’s urine.
Question: Is the urine of suckling (breastfeed) child/infant Najis (unclean)?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: The urine of suckling child is Najis and there is no difference between boy and girl in this ruling.
Source: leader.ir
