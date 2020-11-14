Date :Saturday, November 14th, 2020 | Time : 10:08 |ID: 181549 | Print

Is the urine of suckling child unclean? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about suckling child’s urine.

Question: Is the urine of suckling (breastfeed) child/infant Najis (unclean)?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: The urine of suckling child is Najis and there is no difference between boy and girl in this ruling.

Source: leader.ir

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *