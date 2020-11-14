Why Divine Blessings are taken away from some people?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from sixth Shia Imam, Ja’afar Al-Sadeq (AS) who said: Allah (SWT) granted Divine Blessings to some people, and because they did not give thanks, those blessings became calamities and problems for them. And another group was inflicted with difficulties and disasters, but because they waited and tolerated, those disasters turned into blessings for them [1].

[1] Beharul Anwaar, Vol. 75, Page 241.