Dr. Mohammad Jawad Ejei passes away

SHAFAQNA- Hojatoleslam Ejei, the representative of Ayatollah Khamenei in European and American student affairs, died of Corona disease at the age of 72.

He was the eldest son-in-law of martyr Ayatollah Dr. Beheshti and brother of martyr Akbar Ejei, one of the martyrs of the explosion of the Islamic Republic Party, passed away this morning and joined his martyr brother.

Ayatollah Khamenei said in a message on the occasion of his death: “The formation of Islamic student associations in Europe, the formation of the Iran’s talented schools, the paternal management of young elite groups, and building of golden age of earning international scientific medals are among his unparalleled relics”.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

