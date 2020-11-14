Iraqi President visits Kuwait

SHAFAQNA- Iraqi President Barham Salih is planning to travel to Kuwait in response to the invitation of Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait.

Al-Manhal Al-Safi, the Iraqi ambassador to Kuwait, said: “The government has taken firm steps with the GCC countries to strengthen relations, exchange agreements and memoranda of understanding and economic and political openness and these issues will not go away from the Arab countries, especially in the case of the friendly countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council.”

“This is our ability, our arms are open to neighboring countries and we will continue to do so,” he added.

“The Iraq-Kuwait Joint Committee will soon be held in Baghdad. This will be a brick in the reconstruction of Iraqi-Gulf relations, and it is in the interests of our nation and the interests of the Gulf nation,” Barham Salih said.

He added that preparations for holding a joint committee are underway and a decision has been made on this matter and determining the time of holding is a simple task that will be specified later.

Regarding the timing of Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sabah al-Khalid’s visit to Baghdad, he said: “The invitation was made by the Iraqi Prime Minister and he promised that he would respond to the invitation soon after the end of the parliamentary elections and the formation of the future Kuwaiti government and this is a natural thing between friendly and brotherly countries.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English