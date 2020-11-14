Date :Saturday, November 14th, 2020 | Time : 14:40 |ID: 181600 | Print

General quarantine begins in Lebanon for 17 days

SHAFAQNA- A nationwide quarantine in Lebanon to fight the Corona outbreak began this morning by the end of this month.

In addition to the lockdown, Lebanese citizens are not allowed on the streets or in public places from 5 pm to 5 am. Tomorrow (Sunday), these conditions will prevail at all hours of the day.

Beirut airport and important medical centers are exceptions to this rule, and Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab last night called on the Lebanese people to follow the instructions.

Also, cars will pass through the city based on the license plate number, so that no car can travel more than three days a week.

So far, 10,2607 people have been infected with COVID-19 in Lebanon, of which 796 have died.

