G-77 called for immediate removal of sanctions on Iran

SHAFAQNA- Mehr News Agency: In the final statement of its annual meeting, Group of G-77 plus China in a statement called for removal of sanctions on Iran, stating that unilateral US sanctions has brought about adverse effects on the Iranian people.

Accordingly, G-77 plus China at its 44th Annual Meeting released a statement, a part of which has been referred to the Islamic Republic of Iran and Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The statement is read that unilateral US sanctions has created negative impact on well-being of Iranian people and these sanctions should be lifted immediately.

The Group of Seventy-Seven plus China is the largest and most powerful group in the United Nations with 136 member states. The G77 Ministerial Meeting is held annually on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, but this year due to the spread of COVID-19 this meeting was held virtually.