Clinics in 100 Mosques in Tehran province help in battle against COVID-19

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Some 100 clinics in Mosques across Tehran Province are contributing to the efforts in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic. This is according to Hojjatol-Islam Behzad Moghiseh, an Advisor to the Mosques Affairs Center officials, who told IQNA that the potentials of mosques are being used in the fight against the virus.

He said clinics in some 100 mosques in the province are providing health and medical services to people. There are plans to involve more Mosque clinics in these efforts, he noted. Mosques’ members are also active in producing and distributing face masks and other data-x-items and disinfecting neighborhoods, the cleric said.

He went on to say that boosting the people’s morale spiritually is also among the major activities of the Mosques. The death toll from COVID-19 in Iran has surpassed 40,000 and the number of cases of infection is now above 740,000. Nearly 550,000 patients have recovered from the disease in Iran or have been discharged from hospitals.