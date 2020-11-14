UK: Over one-third of Muslims have witnessed Islamophobia in Labour Party

SHAFAQNA- Over one-third of Muslim Labour Party members and supporters have witnessed Islamophobia within the party, according to a report by the Labour Muslim Network (LMN).

The report said 44% of those who were surveyed believe that the party does not take Islamophobia seriously and almost half of them lost confidence in its complaints structure. The investigation, reported by ITV News, says 59% of Muslims do not feel well represented by the party and 37% said they witnessed Islamophobia directly within the party.

The Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) said the report was “shocking” and urged the party to act immediately. A council spokesperson said: “Islamophobia is prevalent across British society but when it is within political parties who are our representatives and who decide on policy, it is all the more dangerous, AA reported.