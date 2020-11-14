Date :Saturday, November 14th, 2020 | Time : 18:28 |ID: 181667 | Print

Libya to hold elections in December 2021

SHAFAQNALibya’s warring sides  at UN-led talks agreed Friday to hold elections in December 2021, the United Nations said.

Participants at the talks agreed that national elections should take place on December 24, 2021, acting UN envoy Stephanie Williams told journalists in a virtual news conference.

“It’s a very important date for Libyans,” she said. “It will be a day when they can … renew the legitimacy of their institutions.”

She said Libyans feared an entrenched foreign presence in their country and “very much want to reclaim their sovereignty”.

she said that you can restore it through the ballot box”, France24 reported.

 

