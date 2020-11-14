Afghanistan: Mastermind of Kabul University attack arrested

SHAFAQNA- Afghan forces captured the “mastermind” of a terrorist attack on Kabul University .

At least 22 people were killed and another 27 wounded when three gunmen rampaged through the university on November 2, spraying classrooms with bullets for several hours.

“The mastermind behind Kabul University attack has been arrested,” Vice President Amrullah Saleh announced on his Facebook page on Saturday.

The assault, which ended after the three attackers were killed, was planned by a man called Adil, Saleh said. Adil was recruited by the Haqqani network, Saleh said, giving only one name of the arrested man, AlJazeera reported.