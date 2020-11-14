Date :Saturday, November 14th, 2020 | Time : 21:07 |ID: 181675 | Print

Palestinian PM slams Pompeo’s plan to visit Israeli settlement

SHAFAQNA-Palestinian premier Mohammed Shtayyeh condemned US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s plan to visit an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank

The visit planned for next week is a way to “legitimise the settlements” and creates “a dangerous precedent that violates international law”, Shtayyeh said on Friday, quoted by the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Axios news website reported Mike Pompeo will land in Israel on Wednesday and is expected to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other officials, AlJazeera reported.

