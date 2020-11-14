Opening ceremony of Hamburg seminary be held tomorrow

SHAFAQNA- The new academic year of the Hamburg seminary begins with the message of Ayatollah Safi Golpayegani.

The beginning of the academic year of the Hamburg seminary will be held tomorrow evening (November 15, 2015) with the message of the Grand Ayatollah “Lotfollah Safi Golpayegani”.

Hojjat al-Islam “Ali Abbasi” the president of the Mustafa International University and Hojjat al-Islam “Muhammad Hadi Mofatteh” the president of the Islamic Center of Hamburg will speak at the ceremony.

The event will be broadcast live in cyberspace.

