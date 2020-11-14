Friday prayers held in Masjid al-Haram+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- The worshipers of the Masjid al-Haram in Mecca performed Friday prayers in accordance with the health procedures.

The Directorate of the Two Holy Mosques has prepared the disinfection of the loudspeakers of Masjid al-Haram in order to hold Friday prayers.

Also, in order for all Muslims to use the sermons of the Holy Mosque, these sermons were translated into several languages.

Eighty students from the Maki Shrine Educational Center volunteered to serve the pilgrims for an average of 5 hours a day.

From the first stages of the return of Umrah pilgrims to the Masjid al- Haram, these students arranged the entry and exit of pilgrims to the Baitul Atiq, the various courtyards of the Meccan shrine, the harems, the corridors and toilets.

This news is originally published by Iqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English