US: Detroit finally recognizes Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr

SHAFAQNA- Detroit city in the American state of Michigan finally recognized Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr .



A lengthy fight for the recognition of `Eid Al-Fitr holiday has finally paid off in Detroit as the district and the Detroit Federation of Teachers agreed to observe the three-day holiday in the 2021-22 academic school year.

The fight for recognizing Muslim holidays started in 2018 when senior student Mohammad Muntakim led a group of Cass Tech Muslim students to launch DPSCDOff4Eid campaign.

Thanks to a recommendation from community organizer America Ali Yahya, education advocacy group 482Forward helped the students develop a strategy.

“It turned out the students were struggling more than I imagined, in regards to holidays and getting their voices heard,” Yahya said.

482Forward organizing director Molly Sweeney said that “We have to celebrate the cultures that aren’t just dominant. This is a perfect example of how our community of parents and students across the city are going to continue to fight to make sure our schools are culturally competent,” About Islam reported.