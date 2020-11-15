Date :Sunday, November 15th, 2020 | Time : 10:30 |ID: 181732 | Print

What are the top two good and bad characteristics according to the Prophet of Islam (PBUH)?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: There are two top good characteristics which they cannot be rivaled by any other good ones and they are:

1) Believe in God

2) Benefitting other people

And there are two top bad characteristics which they cannot be rivaled by any other ones, and they are:

  • Disbelieve in God
  • Harming other people [1]

[1] Tohaful Oqool, Page 37.

