What are the top two good and bad characteristics according to the Prophet of Islam (PBUH)?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: There are two top good characteristics which they cannot be rivaled by any other good ones and they are:
1) Believe in God
2) Benefitting other people
And there are two top bad characteristics which they cannot be rivaled by any other ones, and they are:
- Disbelieve in God
- Harming other people [1]
