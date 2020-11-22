Date :Sunday, November 22nd, 2020 | Time : 11:16 |ID: 181737 | Print

Americans, Europeans among first users of AQR Digital Library

SHAFAQNA- Globe Razavi: After Iranians, users from the United Arab Emirates, the United States, and France are among the first groups to visit Astan Quds Razavi’s Digital Library, says library manager Ali Zarrabi. 

Zarrabi referred to library’s expansion of services during the coronavirus pandemic saying: “Pages of the library portal have been visited over 87 thousand times between last March and October”.
He also ranked users from Iraq, Afghanistan, Germany, Jordan, Britain, and Romania coming next in the list of frequent visitors of AQR’s Digital Library.
With more than a decade of performance, AQR’s Digital Library is one of the most famous virtual libraries in the country. It has collected and digitalized several million sources of information based on scientific methods of digitization.
Information sources of AQR’s Digital Library with no copyright issue are directly available for researchers around the world on www.digital.aqr.ir. Other works which are under copyright protocols are available through center’s study stations only.

