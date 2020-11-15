Karbala: Al-Abbas’s (A.S) Holy Shrine begins adding new spaces

SHAFAQNA- Al Kafeel: The cadres of the Construction Maintenance and Engineering Department at the Al-Abbas’s (AS) holy shrine began the first preparatory and preliminary work to add new areas to serve the visitors, in the area towards Baghdad Gate (Al-Hawra Square and its environs), which is opposite the gate of Imam Ali Al-Hadi (peace be upon him).



The Head of the construction works division in the aforementioned department, Eng. Mohammad Mustafa al-Taweel, explained to the Al-Kafeel network, saying: “The expansion and addition of these spaces are part of the expanded works adopted by the Al-Abbas’s (AS) Holy Shrine, which aims to increase and add spaces for visitors and reduce the momentum during the special Ziyarat, in a way that allow the visitors to perform the Ziyarat rituals with ease.”

He added: “After drawing up the necessary plans for this project, the preliminary works included the demolition of real estate and property that had been bought by the Al-Abbas’s (AS) holy shrine some time ago, and then removing the rubble. Noting that the work on this area will be similar to the one completed in the square face to the Qibla gate of the shrine of Abal-Fadhl Al-Abbas (peace be upon him) – Al-Joud and Al-Saqi courtyards.

Al-Taweel affirmed: “The work will be in stages in terms of preparing the infrastructure, as new infrastructure will be created, such as wiring electricity, sewage water, fan feeding water, water channels, etc., and then preparing the floor, cladding it and other works.”

It is noteworthy that the work on this project came in order to contribute to absorbing the human momentum occurring in this space and increasing its absorptive capacity of the number of visitors, especially on the days of the special Ziyarat in which millions of visitors flock to Karbala, which affects the performance of their worship and Ziyarat rituals when they are unable to enter the Holy Shrine. This area is considered one of the most important destinations for visitors.