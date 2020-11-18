Engineering Design Division in Al-Abbas’s (A.S) Holy Shrine projects

SHAFAQNA- Al Kafeel: The Head of the engineering projects department at the Al-Abbas’s (AS) holy shrine, Eng. Dea’ Majeed Al-Sa’egh, confirmed that the Engineering Design Division is one of the important pillars in the implementation of the various urban projects of the Holy Shrine of all kinds.



The Division is the first station in the implementation of any project, and it has made important achievements in designing plans related to urban facilities, using the most modern methods in this field.

Al-Sa’egh explained to Al-Kafeel Network, saying: “Our department is keen to provide the ideal environment for the work of its staff by preparing the necessary needs and requirements. And the Engineering Design Division is one of the divisions in which we have been keen to be working in a very professional manner, relying on advanced technology in this aspect, by using the latest design programs, as well as relying on staff who have long experience in this field, and who have different specializations according to the implemented project.”

He added, “The task of the division’s cadres is to design architectural plans for most of the projects implemented by the Holy Shrine, and to audit them from an architectural, structural, electrical and mechanical point of view, while making observations and proposals that are appropriate for the project to be implemented, in case it is implemented by other companies.”

For his part, the Head of the Design Division, Eng. Mohammad Nassif, said: “The cadres of our division completed many designs and participated in others and followed up on their implementation, such as the horizontal expansion project, the expansion of the Imam al-Mahdi shrine (may Allah hasten his holy reappearance), the Al-Kafeel Radio Building for Muslim Women, the Al-Kafeel Institute for Information Technology and Skills Development, the Imam Al-Hadi Complex (Peace be upon him) for hospitality, carpet stores, and other projects. The designs are developed according to the latest technologies and modern designs that are compatible with the project to be implemented. Among the tasks of the division is also to organize workshops, courses and educational curricula in the field of architectural design, in order to develop the skills of the staff in implementing future designs, and to keep pace with the latest technologies used in the implementation of international designs.”