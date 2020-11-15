Arab Human Rights Watch called for release of Palestinians & Jordanians detainees in Saudi Arabia

SHAFQANA- The Arab Human Rights Watch in England has once again called on Saudi Arabia to release Palestinian and Jordanian nationals imprisoned for more than 20 months on charges of supporting the Palestinian cause.

The organization said in a statement that since the beginning of February 2019, Saudi security forces have made widespread arrests of about 68 Palestinians and Jordanians living in and supporting Saudi Arabia.

The statement said that Saudi Saudi security forces detained them without charge or trial in several prisons, including Al-Ha’ir, Hasir, Abha and Zahban (Dhahban). In addition they deprived them of family visits or contact with their relatives.

“More than a year after their arrest, the Saudi attorney general in Riyadh has made many accusations against them, the most obvious of which is joining a terrorist group and supporting and financing it,” the organization noted.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English