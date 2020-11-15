Palestinian National Council: 141 countries recognize Palestine

SHAFAQNA- The Palestinian National Council announced last night that the announcement of a document on the Palestinian Declaration of Independence in 1988 paved the way for a global recognition of Palestine with Jerusalem as its capital.

On the occasion of the anniversary of the Palestinian Declaration of Independence, the council said: “Palestinian national unity is the shortest way to the end of the occupation and the crystallization of this national independence based on legitimate international resolutions.”

The legislature of the Palestine Liberation Organization added: “Our nation still proudly remembers the martyr Yasser Arafat in front of the National Assembly in its 19th term, which was held in Algeria; Where he announced the formation of a Palestinian state in the Palestinian territories with the capital of Quds.

The statement also referred to the sacrifices of the Palestinian martyrs, captives and wounded and said: “The Palestinian Declaration of Independence paved the way for the world to recognize our nation’s right to form an independent state with the capital of Jerusalem, so that by that time about 110 country recognized it, and as a result, the United Nations recognized this declaration in November 2012 and issued Resolution No. 67/19, and the number of countries that have recognized our country has reached about 141 countries.”

