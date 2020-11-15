Date :Sunday, November 15th, 2020 | Time : 17:04 |ID: 181809 | Print

5th round of Iran-Afghanistan strategic cooperation talks held

SHAFAQNA-IRNA: The 5th round of Iran-Afghanistan strategic cooperation talks were held in the capital city of Tehran on Sunday.

During the meeting, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi expressed the hope that a comprehensive cooperation document of Iran and Afghanistan will be prepared in the coming months.

The document covers the perspective of long-term relations between the two states in the fields of politics, security, economy, culture, and issues related to the nationals of the two countries, as well as the issue of water.

The talks will continue until tomorrow (Monday).

