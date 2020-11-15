Iran-Iraq defense ties to enhance security: Top comdr

SHAFAQNA- IRNA: Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri said that given the US efforts to grow the number of terrorists in the region, defense cooperation between Iran and Iraq will create better security conditions for Iraq.

Speaking in a meeting with the visiting Iraqi Minister of Defense Juma Inad, Baqeri referred to the extensive relations and historical commonalities between the two countries and said Iran and Iraq as two neighbors and brothers have had long-term relations.

Iraq’s defense minister, navy, air force and air defense commanders as well as other ranking commanders have so far visited Iran and reviewed developing defense and military cooperation.

According to the Iranian official, issues related to the defense industry and security at common borders, exchanging experiences, holding joint military drills and training courses will also be discussed during the visit of the Iraqi official to Iran.

He went on to say that the trip is aimed at reinforcing security in Iran and Iraq, adding that over the last few years, Iraq has faced various threats.

Referring to the presence of the ISIS terrorists in the region over the last few years, Baqeri pointed to Iran’s support for Iraqi warriors and said Iran too has sacrificed many including martyrs like Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani.

Iraqi Minister of Defense Juma Inad arrived in Tehran on Saturday evening at the official invitation by his Iranian counterpart Brigadier-General Amir Hatami.

The meeting is aimed at developing defense and military relations between Iran and Iraq.