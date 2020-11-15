Date :Sunday, November 15th, 2020 | Time : 18:20 |ID: 181828 | Print

Pope appeals for reconciliation and collaboration in Ivory Coast

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis called on  authorities in Ivory Coast to establish a climate of mutual trust and dialogue in the West African nation.

“My thoughts go to the Ivory Coast,” Pope Francis said, “which today celebrates the National Day of Peace in a context of social and political tensions that have unfortunately caused many victims.”

Speaking after the Angelus prayer in St. Peter’s Square on Sunday, the Pope asked for prayers to the Lord for national harmony. He also exhorted “all the sons and daughters of that dear country to collaborate responsibly for reconciliation and a peaceful coexistence.”

He said that “In particular, I encourage the various political actors to re-establish a climate of mutual trust and dialogue in the quest for just solutions that protect and promote the common good,” Vatican News reported.

