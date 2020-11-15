Date :Sunday, November 15th, 2020 | Time : 18:45 |ID: 181852 | Print

Coronavirus: Pakistan reports highest daily cases in 4 months

SHAFAQNA- Pakistan reported highest daily coronavirus cases in 4 months.

Pakistan recorded more than 2,400 new cases, according to official data released on Sunday. With 2,443 fresh infections, the country’s total caseload rose to 356,904, including 323,225 recoveries. Another 32 people died from the novel coronavirus over the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 7,141, AA reported

 

