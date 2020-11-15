Date :Sunday, November 15th, 2020 | Time : 18:36 |ID: 181853 | Print

Fire at historic mosque in Istanbul extinguished

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The historic Vanikoy Mosque in Istanbul’s Uskudar district appeared to have been severely damaged after a fire broke out Sunday.

A large number of firefighters were dispatched to the scene to extinguish the fire. The fire was controlled from the sea with the support of the teams affiliated to the Coast Guard Command (ShGK).

In a statement, the Governorship of Istanbul said the fire broke out at around 1:30 p.m. (10:30 a.m. GMT) in the 17th-century mosque along the Bosporus in Uskudar district.

“Three coast guard boats from the sea, five fire brigade trucks from the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality and their crew were dispatched to the scene,” the statement said.The fire was extinguished due to the intense efforts of the teams.

The cause of the fire, which caused major damage, is not yet known. An investigation into the incident, however, has been launched. Meanwhile, the imam of the mosque suffered a panic attack after thinking his children were trapped inside.

The mosque, mainly made from wood, was built by Vani Mehmet Efendi, a Turkish scholar, in 1665.

 

You might also like
Mohammed bin Salman, Jamal Khashoggi, Twitter Pro-Saudi fake accounts inTwitter was blocked
Iran condemns terror attack on Turkey, offers support and assistance
Turkey, Istanbul Istanbul: Earthquake Shakes, Collapses Mosque Minaret
Photos: The eye-catching architecture of Turkey's mosques
World Halal Summit Kicks Off in Istanbul
Blast rocks Turkish city of Istanbul
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *