Amnesty :France is not the free-speech champion

SHAFAQNA- The French government is not the champion of free speech that it likes to think it is, Amnesty International said on Saturday .

“The French government’s rhetoric on free speech is not enough to conceal its own shameless hypocrisy,” said Amnesty in its report , adding that freedom of expression “means nothing unless it applies to everyone.”

The report said that French President Emmanuel Macron and his government of doubled down on a “smear campaign” against French Muslims over the murder of Samuel Paty, a French teacher who was brutally murdered in mid-October.

“[They] launched their own attack on freedom of expression,” said the report, citing recent incidents such as the hours-long questioning by French police of four 10-year-old children on suspicion of “apology of terrorism”, according to AA.