Final approval of compromise agreement between Bahrain and Israel in Netanyahu’s cabinet

SHAFAQNA- A compromise agreement between Bahrain and the Israeli regime was finally approved in the cabinet today (Sunday) after being approved by the cabinet and approved by the parliament (Knesset).

The agreement was approved by the cabinet last week, and the Knesset representatives voted on it two days later.

At today’s cabinet meeting, Netanyahu claimed that the normalization of relations with Bahrain, the UAE and Sudan is a historic victory for the Israeli regime.

He thanked US President Donald Trump and the King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and all those who he said publicly and secretly helped him carry out the agreement.

Israeli media also described Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani’s visit to the occupied territories on Wednesday as a “historic trip.”

The Bahraini foreign minister will pay his first official visit to the occupied territories on Wednesday.

Following the signing of an agreement on the establishment of diplomatic relations between Bahrain and Israel last month; Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani will leave for the occupied territories on Wednesday.

This trip is expected to take place in the 18th of this month, and this is the first public visit of a high-ranking Bahraini government official to Israel.

The Israeli cabinet on Sunday approved a joint declaration on establishing diplomatic, peaceful and friendly relations between Tel Aviv and Manama.

