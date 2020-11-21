Shia Graph: Islamic law on forbidden music

SHAFAQNA- Islamic Laws According to the Fatwas of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani.

Question:

The criterion that is mentioned for forbidden Qena and music is appropriate for immodest gatherings. Please explain what is meant by appropriate??

Answer:

Appropriate for immodest gatherings refers to the point that the listener of the music or lyric espyig in these cases the listener is able to recognize that such music is used in immodest and sinful gatherings, or is similar to it