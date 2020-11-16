UK: Eccles Mosque and church pair up to celebrate Interfaith Week

SHAFAQNA- Muslims and Christians in Eccles , a town in Manchester, have joined a twinning scheme between Mosque and church as part of the Interfaith Week .



The nationwide scheme aims to open a channel of communication between people from the two faiths in order to build a better understanding of beliefs and practices. The twinning was set up by the Muslim Council of Britain and is supported by a similar project run by the Christian Muslim Forum.

Tahir Mahmood is a volunteer at the mosque and is working with the Christian community. He said: “This is for community groups to get to know each other and help clear up any misconceptions.”

Rev. Ruth Watson at the United Reformed Church said: “Just because we are from different faiths doesn’t mean we are different, and can’t talk to each other to raise awareness of each other and talk about the easy subjects and the difficult subjects.

The scheme is set to be expanded to other mosques and churches next year. Interfaith week is an annual event run by the Interfaith Network for the UK, Mancunian Matters reported.