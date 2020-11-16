What is the ruling on using blood powder in chicken farms? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about using blood powder in chicken farms.

Question: If blood powder is added to chicken feed, will the meat and the eggs of those chickens become Najis (unclean)?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: Sometimes in chicken farms blood powder is added to their feed and due to that the chicken meat is grown; the meat and eggs of that chicken is not Haram and the moisture/wetness of the chicken does not become Najis, but it is better to avoid such chicken and its eggs.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA