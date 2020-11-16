https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Ayat-Makarem.jpg 183 275 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2020-11-16 10:03:372020-11-16 10:03:37What is the ruling on using blood powder in chicken farms? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer
What is the ruling on using blood powder in chicken farms? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about using blood powder in chicken farms.
Question: If blood powder is added to chicken feed, will the meat and the eggs of those chickens become Najis (unclean)?
The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: Sometimes in chicken farms blood powder is added to their feed and due to that the chicken meat is grown; the meat and eggs of that chicken is not Haram and the moisture/wetness of the chicken does not become Najis, but it is better to avoid such chicken and its eggs.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
