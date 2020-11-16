Who is not forgiven by God?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: Allah (SWT) forgives the sinners (if they repent) unless the one who does not want to be forgiven! The Prophet (PBUH) was asked: O’ the Prophet of Allah (SWT), who does not want to be forgiven? The Prophet (PBUH) replied: The one who does not ask Allah (SWT) for forgiveness [1]. Walid ibn Aqabah narrated: I heard from Imam Baqir (AS) who used to say: Swear to God, no believing servant has insisted for his/her request to God unless Allah (SWT) has allowed his/her request to be approved [2].

[1] Mostadrakul Wasa’el, Vol. 12, Page 122.

[2] Al-Kafi, Vol. 2, Page 475.