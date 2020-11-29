How was Qatar Mushaf written? +Photos

SHAFAQNA- The Qatar Mushaf is a great cultural achievement for the government and people of this country. The Mushaf is written in a different script from other Quran versions. One of the unique features of this Quranic work is that there was a special international competition designed in order to choose the calligraphy of the Qatar Mushaf. It has been unprecedented to hold such a competition for calligraphy.

According to Shafaqna, quoting Iqna and the Qatar Mushaf information base, 10 years ago, the Qatari Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs published the national Mushaf Qatar, which was welcomed and supported by the Emir of Qatar.

The Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs of Qatar considers the promotion of Islamic thought and the revival of the treasures of Islamic heritage as its missions in the field of communication and publishing. Therefore, it had deemed necessary that the national Quran should be written and published in a magnificent form and image according to the Islamic heritage and culture of Qatar.

The Qatari Ministry of Endowments shared the idea of a Qatar Mushaf with the Istanbul Islamic History, Art and Culture Research Center. The center welcomed the idea and cooperated with the center. After a series of meetings, it was decided to hold an international competition to select the best Arabic script for the writing of this noble Quran.

Afterwards, a competition was held to gild and engrave the pages of this version of the Holy Quran. Three prominent painters were selected in this competition, who were tasked with designing the margins of the pages, the symbols of the parts, the parties and the obligatory prostrations, and the cases of waqf and the beginning of the Quran.

Following that, a team of Quran memorizers and expert professors from Al-Azhar Islamic Center of Egypt were ready to review page by page, line by line, word by word of this magnificent work so that nothing skips their eyes. They made sure that the word of revelation would be given to the Muslims in a correct and reliable way. This honorable Mushaf was reviewed by members of the Mushaf Review Committee at the Al-Azhar Islamic Center in Egypt.

Master Sheikh Ahmad Issa al-Masrawi, one of the great sheikhs of Kabar and one of the leading reciters of Egypt, was among the first to study this noble Quran in Doha. After a long period of writing, correcting and revising this Holy Quran, with the divine help of God, the Mushaf was published in 2009 and received permission to be republished.

In 2010, the Qatari Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs distributed 182,250 copies of the Quran to mosques across the country.

This competition was unprecedented in the history of Arabic calligraphy and the history of writing the Holy Quran. 120 of the most prominent calligraphers in the world participated in this competition, and finally Obaida Mohammad Saleh Al-Banki was selected in this competition to write the National Mushaf of Qatar.

The gilding and design of the pages of the Qatari National Mushaf has stunning beauty. In this Mushaf, we see designs with different dimensions, geometric shapes and plant shapes. These motifs are the crystallization of religious values ​​and Islamic civilization in the form of shapes.

These motifs have not had any effect on the beauty and originality of the lines and writings, but have made the pages of this Quran more beautiful and glorious. In this Mushaf, the art of gilding has been used. This art had been previously used in the architecture inside the domes of Qatari mosques and has been the favorite of kings and rulers.

Careful printing and clarity of colors and decorations used in the margins of the pages, is a feature of this Quran. This Quran was unveiled on March 10, 2010 in Qatar in line with the country’s plans to choose Doha as the cultural capital of the Arab world. What distinguishes the Qatar Mushaf from other versions of the Quran is the presence of an expert and artistic committee from around the world and the most accurate judgment to evaluate the writing and observe the rules of the original Arabic script and to supervise the process of writing this noble Quran.

Source: Iqna Persian