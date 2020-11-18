Date :Wednesday, November 18th, 2020 | Time : 09:20 |ID: 181977 | Print

Photos: Semnan Sassanid Caravanserai in Iran

SHAFAQNA- Ahavan Sassanid Caravanserai is located 50 km from Semnan Road in Mashhad at Ahavan Col and is one of the important historical buildings along the Silk Road.

It is said that this building belongs to pre-Islamic era, it seems that this Carvansarai (public house or inn) was built in the period of Anushirvan and it had been reconstructed and used in the Ismaili period.

The interior of this building is almost destroyed. The surrounding wall is relatively intact.

Due to its location on the route of the pilgrimage to the holy city of Mashhad, it can be used as a point of interest in historical tourism projects.

Source: Irna

